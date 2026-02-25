Left Menu

Portuguese Soccer Federation Monitors Safety Ahead of Mexico Friendly

The Portuguese soccer federation is closely monitoring the security situation in Mexico following the killing of a major drug lord. Upcoming matches, including a friendly against Mexico and the World Cup's opening match, are under scrutiny to ensure safety for teams and spectators amid rising violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lisbon | Updated: 25-02-2026 09:40 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 09:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Portugal

The Portuguese soccer federation is on high alert due to increasing violence in Mexico following the military's execution of a top drug lord. This surveillance comes as a friendly against the Mexican national team is scheduled in March and just ahead of the World Cup's opening match.

The federation announced its commitment to assessing and reassessing conditions, influenced by recommendations from the Portuguese government and ongoing interactions with Mexican soccer authorities. Safety of players, staff, and fans is highlighted as the primary concern for deciding whether the March 28 match in Azteca Stadium will proceed.

As violence continues in Mexico, local authorities and soccer organizations maintain that there is no immediate risk to fans or teams. With mutual intent expressed to hold the match, all eyes are on developments leading up to the event.

