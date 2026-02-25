Left Menu

Freedom Shield Drills Heighten Tensions on Korean Peninsula

The Freedom Shield military drills between South Korea and the USA, scheduled for March 9-19, often raise tensions with North Korea. This year's exercise includes deterrence scenarios related to North Korea's nuclear program, amidst ongoing talks about the transfer of U.S. military operational control to South Korea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 12:02 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 12:02 IST
South Korea and the United States are set to commence the Freedom Shield joint military drills from March 9 to 19, according to military officials from both nations. Described as "defensive in nature," these exercises have historically been a source of tension with North Korea, which views them as rehearsals for an invasion.

The upcoming drills aim to support ongoing preparations for transferring U.S. wartime operational control to South Korea. In the past, similar exercises have included multi-domain and command-post training to enhance readiness. South Korea plans to complete the handover of military command by 2030, aligning with President Lee Jae Myung's term.

This year's exercise will also feature scenarios related to North Korea's nuclear weapons, a point of contention as President Lee seeks improved relations with Pyongyang. South Korean media has reported Seoul's attempt to scale back field exercises to promote dialogue with North Korea; however, discussions with the U.S. remain unresolved and continue until the drill's commencement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

