Thrills at Sea: Argo's Victory in the RORC Caribbean 600

In an impressive display of skill and endurance, Jason Carroll's MOD70 Argo has secured the multihull line honours in the 2026 RORC Caribbean 600. The American-flagged trimaran completed the 600-nautical-mile course, which loops around 11 Caribbean islands, in just over one and a half days, beating its competition in a fiercely contested race.

The Argo crew, including notable sailors such as Alister Richardson, Brian Thompson, and Sam Goodchild, maintained formidable speeds throughout, navigating the challenging environment of the Caribbean. This victory underscores the prestige and difficulty of this offshore sailing event, highlighting the tactical prowess needed on the intricate course.

Second place was claimed by Jon Desmond's MOD70 Final Final Zoulou, finishing just one mile behind Argo. This near tie showcases the intense competitiveness at the forefront of multihull racing in a race recognized for its strategic demands and demanding conditions.