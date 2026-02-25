Left Menu

Thrills at Sea: Argo's Victory in the RORC Caribbean 600

American-flagged MOD70 Argo claimed a stunning victory in the 2026 RORC Caribbean 600, completing the 600-nautical-mile route in just over one and a half days. Argo's crew maintained blistering speeds, securing their win against fierce competition, emphasizing the thrilling nature of this prestigious offshore sailing event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 14:27 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 14:27 IST
Thrills at Sea: Argo's Victory in the RORC Caribbean 600
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an impressive display of skill and endurance, Jason Carroll's MOD70 Argo has secured the multihull line honours in the 2026 RORC Caribbean 600. The American-flagged trimaran completed the 600-nautical-mile course, which loops around 11 Caribbean islands, in just over one and a half days, beating its competition in a fiercely contested race.

The Argo crew, including notable sailors such as Alister Richardson, Brian Thompson, and Sam Goodchild, maintained formidable speeds throughout, navigating the challenging environment of the Caribbean. This victory underscores the prestige and difficulty of this offshore sailing event, highlighting the tactical prowess needed on the intricate course.

Second place was claimed by Jon Desmond's MOD70 Final Final Zoulou, finishing just one mile behind Argo. This near tie showcases the intense competitiveness at the forefront of multihull racing in a race recognized for its strategic demands and demanding conditions.

TRENDING

1
Thailand Moves Toward New Government with Election Certifications

Thailand Moves Toward New Government with Election Certifications

 Global
2
Empowering Exports: India's Thriving Smartphone Industry

Empowering Exports: India's Thriving Smartphone Industry

 India
3
Supreme Court Upholds Fraternity as Key for National Unity

Supreme Court Upholds Fraternity as Key for National Unity

 India
4
Rahul Gandhi poster boy of negative politics, compromised national interest by joining hands with anti-India forces:Piyush Goyal to reporters.

Rahul Gandhi poster boy of negative politics, compromised national interest ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026