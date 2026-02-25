BMC Unveils Ambitious Rs 80,952 Crore Budget with Focus on Infrastructure
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has proposed a budget of Rs 80,952.56 crore for the fiscal year 2026-27, focused on boosting infrastructure projects. Capital expenditure is projected at Rs 48,164.28 crore. Key projects include the Coastal Road and Goregaon-Mulund Link Road. Revenue is anticipated to rise by 19.35% to Rs 51,510.94 crore.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has announced an ambitious budget plan of Rs 80,952.56 crore for the financial year 2026-27, reflecting an 8.77% rise compared to the previous fiscal. A significant aspect of this budget is the capital expenditure projected at Rs 48,164.28 crore, aiming to advance various infrastructure projects.
Major budget allocations include Rs 13,990 crore designated for the development of the Coastal Road, the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road, sewage treatment plants, and other essential infrastructure ventures. Special projects will receive Rs 4,104.39 crore to further enhance the city's development plans.
The BMC predicts an increase in revenue to Rs 51,510.94 crore, a 19.35% growth from the prior year's budget estimate. Compensation for the octroi abolition remains a significant revenue generator, with projections of Rs 15,550.02 crore. The budget anticipates a surplus of Rs 89.84 crore, reflecting steady fiscal management.
