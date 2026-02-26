Young Tigresses Draw Against Enskede IK Dam: A Friendly Face-Off

The Indian under-20 women's football team showcased a promising performance with a 1-1 draw against Swedish club Enskede IK Dam. The friendly match took place at the Boson National Sports Centre in Lidingo, Sweden.

Sibani Devi Nongmeikapam put India in the lead at the 44th minute. However, Enskede IK Dam managed to equalize in the 88th minute, forcing the match into a stalemate.

India U20 head coach Joakim Alexandersson altered the lineup significantly from their previous win against Taby FK. The Young Tigresses are gearing up to face Karlbergs BK as part of their training for the upcoming AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup in Thailand later this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)