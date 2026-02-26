Left Menu

Young Tigresses Draw Against Enskede IK Dam: A Friendly Face-Off

The Indian U-20 women's football team achieved a 1-1 draw against Swedish club Enskede IK Dam at the Boson National Sports Centre. Despite an early lead from Sibani Devi Nongmeikapam, Enskede equalized late in the game. The match is part of India's preparation for the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2026 11:53 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 11:53 IST
Young Tigresses Draw Against Enskede IK Dam: A Friendly Face-Off
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian under-20 women's football team showcased a promising performance with a 1-1 draw against Swedish club Enskede IK Dam. The friendly match took place at the Boson National Sports Centre in Lidingo, Sweden.

Sibani Devi Nongmeikapam put India in the lead at the 44th minute. However, Enskede IK Dam managed to equalize in the 88th minute, forcing the match into a stalemate.

India U20 head coach Joakim Alexandersson altered the lineup significantly from their previous win against Taby FK. The Young Tigresses are gearing up to face Karlbergs BK as part of their training for the upcoming AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup in Thailand later this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hong Kong Court Overturns Fraud Conviction of Pro-Democracy Tycoon Jimmy Lai

Hong Kong Court Overturns Fraud Conviction of Pro-Democracy Tycoon Jimmy Lai

 Global
2
Digital Platforms Called to Uphold Online Safety and Trust

Digital Platforms Called to Uphold Online Safety and Trust

 India
3
Iran's Supreme Leader Bans Nuclear Weapons in Historic Decree

Iran's Supreme Leader Bans Nuclear Weapons in Historic Decree

 United Arab Emirates
4
Hong Kong Court Targets Activist's Family in Unprecedented Move

Hong Kong Court Targets Activist's Family in Unprecedented Move

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026