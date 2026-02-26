Left Menu

Dev Ruparelia Shines at Dutch Junior International

Indian shuttler Dev Ruparelia won against Pranit Somani in straight sets to advance to the round of 32 in the Dutch Junior International. Other players like Samuel Tamang and Durga Esha Kandrapu also progressed to the next rounds. Matches for Akhil Reddy Bobba and others are scheduled later.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haarlem | Updated: 26-02-2026 22:04 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 22:04 IST
Dev Ruparelia Shines at Dutch Junior International
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

In an impressive display of skill, Indian shuttler Dev Ruparelia advanced to the round of 32 at the Dutch Junior International. With a commanding victory over compatriot Pranit Somani, Dev sealed the match 21-9, 21-6 in just 24 minutes.

Dev will now face Clement Massias from France in the next round. Alongside Dev, fellow Indian player Samuel Tamang also progressed, defeating Denmark's Axel Boesen 22-20, 16-21, 21-11, in a thrilling contest.

Moreover, Durga Esha Kandrapu showcased her talent by defeating Olga Szwarowiecka of Poland in straight sets. Matches for Akhil Reddy Bobba, Nishchal Chand, and second seed Tanvi Reddy Andluri will be played later.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Government and Police Reach Agreement on 2024 Document Release

Government and Police Reach Agreement on 2024 Document Release

 United Kingdom
2
Escalating Tensions: Pakistan's Ongoing Battle with Terrorism

Escalating Tensions: Pakistan's Ongoing Battle with Terrorism

 Global
3
Angela Merkel Advocates for Multilateralism in the Face of Global Challenges

Angela Merkel Advocates for Multilateralism in the Face of Global Challenges

 India
4
Preservationists Battle Trump's $400M White House Ballroom Project

Preservationists Battle Trump's $400M White House Ballroom Project

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026