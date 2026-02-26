Dev Ruparelia Shines at Dutch Junior International

In an impressive display of skill, Indian shuttler Dev Ruparelia advanced to the round of 32 at the Dutch Junior International. With a commanding victory over compatriot Pranit Somani, Dev sealed the match 21-9, 21-6 in just 24 minutes.

Dev will now face Clement Massias from France in the next round. Alongside Dev, fellow Indian player Samuel Tamang also progressed, defeating Denmark's Axel Boesen 22-20, 16-21, 21-11, in a thrilling contest.

Moreover, Durga Esha Kandrapu showcased her talent by defeating Olga Szwarowiecka of Poland in straight sets. Matches for Akhil Reddy Bobba, Nishchal Chand, and second seed Tanvi Reddy Andluri will be played later.

(With inputs from agencies.)