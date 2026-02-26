India's Resurgence: Stellar Batting Shines in T20 World Cup Comeback

India's T20 World Cup campaign witnessed a remarkable turnaround as they secured a crucial 72-run victory against Zimbabwe, thanks to stellar performances from Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Tilak Varma.

Abhishek Sharma, rejuvenated after battling a stomach bug, led India's innings with a crucial 55, forming key partnerships with Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan. His resurgence helped India recover from early setbacks.

In the middle order, Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma delivered explosive knocks, propelling India's total to a record-breaking 256 for four. Their formidable innings secured victory and reignited India's semifinal ambitions in the T20 World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)