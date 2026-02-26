Drazic's Decisive Strike Secures FC Goa's Victory
FC Goa's Dejan Drazic netted a first-half goal to secure a 1-0 win over Sporting Club Delhi in the Indian Super League. The victory propels FC Goa to the top of the standings. Despite efforts, SC Delhi's defense held strong, preventing further goals in an intense match.
In a tense showdown at the Indian Super League, FC Goa triumphed over Sporting Club Delhi with a narrow 1-0 victory at home on Thursday. The decisive moment came from Dejan Drazic, who found the net in the first half.
FC Goa's relentless pressure saw them ascend to the top of the table with seven points from three matches, leaving SC Delhi at the bottom. Despite opportunities from both sides, clear scoring chances were few, as defenses held firm throughout.
The pivotal strike was orchestrated by a precise cross from Akash Sangwan, which Drazic converted with precision. Although FC Goa missed a penalty, their defense impressively preserved their lead. Sporting Club Delhi's attempts to equalize fell short in a match that tested both teams' resilience.
ALSO READ
Sebi's Introduction of Life Cycle Funds: A Game-Changer for Goal-Based Investing
Electrifying the Future: Capitalizing India's Journey to 2030 EV Goals
I am confident my visit to Israel will further consolidate the bond between the two nations, set new goals for strategic partnership: Modi.
Stalemate in the Super League: Odisha FC vs Inter Kashi Ends Goalless
Soccer Matches Halted After Drug Cartel Leader's Demise