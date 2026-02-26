Left Menu

Drazic's Decisive Strike Secures FC Goa's Victory

FC Goa's Dejan Drazic netted a first-half goal to secure a 1-0 win over Sporting Club Delhi in the Indian Super League. The victory propels FC Goa to the top of the standings. Despite efforts, SC Delhi's defense held strong, preventing further goals in an intense match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Fatroda | Updated: 26-02-2026 23:03 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 23:03 IST
Drazic's Decisive Strike Secures FC Goa's Victory
Dejan Drazic

In a tense showdown at the Indian Super League, FC Goa triumphed over Sporting Club Delhi with a narrow 1-0 victory at home on Thursday. The decisive moment came from Dejan Drazic, who found the net in the first half.

FC Goa's relentless pressure saw them ascend to the top of the table with seven points from three matches, leaving SC Delhi at the bottom. Despite opportunities from both sides, clear scoring chances were few, as defenses held firm throughout.

The pivotal strike was orchestrated by a precise cross from Akash Sangwan, which Drazic converted with precision. Although FC Goa missed a penalty, their defense impressively preserved their lead. Sporting Club Delhi's attempts to equalize fell short in a match that tested both teams' resilience.

TRENDING

1
Government and Police Reach Agreement on 2024 Document Release

Government and Police Reach Agreement on 2024 Document Release

 United Kingdom
2
Escalating Tensions: Pakistan's Ongoing Battle with Terrorism

Escalating Tensions: Pakistan's Ongoing Battle with Terrorism

 Global
3
Angela Merkel Advocates for Multilateralism in the Face of Global Challenges

Angela Merkel Advocates for Multilateralism in the Face of Global Challenges

 India
4
Preservationists Battle Trump's $400M White House Ballroom Project

Preservationists Battle Trump's $400M White House Ballroom Project

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026