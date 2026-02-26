Drazic's Decisive Strike Secures FC Goa's Victory

In a tense showdown at the Indian Super League, FC Goa triumphed over Sporting Club Delhi with a narrow 1-0 victory at home on Thursday. The decisive moment came from Dejan Drazic, who found the net in the first half.

FC Goa's relentless pressure saw them ascend to the top of the table with seven points from three matches, leaving SC Delhi at the bottom. Despite opportunities from both sides, clear scoring chances were few, as defenses held firm throughout.

The pivotal strike was orchestrated by a precise cross from Akash Sangwan, which Drazic converted with precision. Although FC Goa missed a penalty, their defense impressively preserved their lead. Sporting Club Delhi's attempts to equalize fell short in a match that tested both teams' resilience.