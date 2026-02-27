Auto PLI Scheme Shifts Dynamics in Electric Two-Wheeler Market
The auto PLI scheme has boosted production in India's electric two-wheeler sector but has also altered market competition. PLI-approved manufacturers gain a cost advantage, capturing domestic market share while non-PLI manufacturers face decline. A new report warns this could undermine innovation and hurt long-term competitiveness.
- Country:
- India
The auto PLI scheme, aimed at scaling production in the electric two-wheeler sector, has substantially altered competitive dynamics, according to the Centre for Digital Economy Policy Research (C-DEP).
The scheme benefits PLI-approved manufacturers with a 13-16% cost advantage, enabling aggressive pricing strategies domestically. However, while these approved models hold a cost advantage, their export performance lags behind non-PLI models, which account for 77% of India's electric two-wheeler exports.
C-DEP highlights the risk of stifling innovation-driven companies, urging policymakers to rethink the support structure to bolster India's global position in clean mobility technologies.
(With inputs from agencies.)