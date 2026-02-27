Frederiksen's Majority in Question: Denmark's Election Showdown

In a political turning point, fresh opinion polls ahead of Denmark's March 24 parliamentary election suggest Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's Social Democrats are on the verge of forming a majority with left-wing allies. This marks a significant potential shift after nearly four years of cross-partisan government.

According to surveys from Epinion and Megafon for broadcasters DR and TV2, Frederiksen's bloc vies for 87-88 seats in Denmark's 179-seat parliament, nearing the 90 required for a majority. The opposition, led by Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen of the Liberal Party, is trailing with 73 to 77 projected seats.

Votes from Greenland and the Faroe Islands, while typically abstinent in Danish domestic politics, are poised to play a pivotal role. The coalition's support has wavered, especially post-debate on Frederiksen's wealth tax—a move polarizing critics and supporters alike. Recent polls show Social Democrats rebounding, signaling a tight race ahead.