Left Menu

Frederiksen's Majority in Question: Denmark's Election Showdown

Denmark's upcoming election on March 24 sees Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's Social Democrats nearing a majority with left-wing parties. Opinion polls indicate potential shifts following her proposed wealth tax. With past cross-partisan governance at a crossroads, Greenland and Faroe Islands seats could play a crucial role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Copenhagen | Updated: 27-02-2026 14:16 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 14:16 IST
Frederiksen's Majority in Question: Denmark's Election Showdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Denmark

In a political turning point, fresh opinion polls ahead of Denmark's March 24 parliamentary election suggest Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's Social Democrats are on the verge of forming a majority with left-wing allies. This marks a significant potential shift after nearly four years of cross-partisan government.

According to surveys from Epinion and Megafon for broadcasters DR and TV2, Frederiksen's bloc vies for 87-88 seats in Denmark's 179-seat parliament, nearing the 90 required for a majority. The opposition, led by Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen of the Liberal Party, is trailing with 73 to 77 projected seats.

Votes from Greenland and the Faroe Islands, while typically abstinent in Danish domestic politics, are poised to play a pivotal role. The coalition's support has wavered, especially post-debate on Frederiksen's wealth tax—a move polarizing critics and supporters alike. Recent polls show Social Democrats rebounding, signaling a tight race ahead.

TRENDING

1
Elliott Management's Strategic Power Play with LSEG

Elliott Management's Strategic Power Play with LSEG

 Global
2
Taming the Wild: Maharashtra's Battle Against Man-Animal Conflict

Taming the Wild: Maharashtra's Battle Against Man-Animal Conflict

 India
3
Iran's Death Penalty Crisis Sparks Global Concern

Iran's Death Penalty Crisis Sparks Global Concern

 Global
4
Diplomacy on the Horizon: Prime Minister Sharif's Upcoming Russian Visit

Diplomacy on the Horizon: Prime Minister Sharif's Upcoming Russian Visit

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026