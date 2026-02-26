Seized Arsenal: A Closer Look at Naxalite Encounters and Recoveries

In the volatile region of Chhattisgarh, security forces have recovered almost a thousand firearms during the past six years amid encounters with Naxalites and through collections from surrendered individuals. Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma presented these figures during a session in the state assembly on Thursday, underlining a significant ongoing battle against the insurgent group.

According to Sharma, a variety of firearms, including AK-47s, INSAS, and SLR rifles, have been seized. The period from January 2019 to January 2023 saw 48 weapons looted by Naxalites from security personnel, including two SLR LMGs, 29 AK-47 rifles, and more.

Overall, 671 firearms have been retrieved following encounters, while additional weapons were recovered from detained Naxalites and those who surrendered. Sharma reported to the assembly that 4,340 Naxalites surrendered, 3,644 were arrested, and 666 were killed in encounters since January 2020, shedding light on the state's ongoing conflict with the Naxalite insurgents.

(With inputs from agencies.)