Champions League Showdowns: Manchester City vs Real Madrid Once Again

The Champions League draws announced the knockout matchups, with Manchester City facing Real Madrid for the sixth time since 2019. Defending champions Paris St Germain will have a rematch against Chelsea. Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Liverpool, and other European clubs also eye advancement to the final in Budapest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2026 17:17 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 17:17 IST
The stage for the Champions League knockout phase is set, as Manchester City will once again clash with Real Madrid—the sixth such encounter since the 2019-20 season. This was confirmed after Friday's draw for the last 16, quarter-finals, and semi-finals.

Elsewhere, a heated rematch is on the horizon as defending champions Paris St Germain (PSG) prepare to renew their rivalry with Chelsea, after last year's contentious Club World Cup final. Arsenal, having topped the league phase, will face off against Bayer Leverkusen, while Bayern Munich, securing a second-place finish, is set to compete with Atalanta.

Liverpool will confront Galatasaray, Newcastle United will challenge Barcelona, and Tottenham Hotspur find themselves against Atletico Madrid. Norwegian team Bodo/Glimt will take on Sporting, continuing their unexpected dominance in this year's tournament.

