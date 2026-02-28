Left Menu

North Korea's Women's Soccer Team Returns to Glory

Three-time champions North Korea's women's soccer team aims to regain its regional and global status, beginning with a match against Uzbekistan in the Women's Asian Cup. After a decade of setbacks due to doping bans and pandemic-related travel restrictions, the team is poised for a comeback.

28-02-2026
Three-time champions North Korea's women's soccer team is making a much-anticipated return to the Women's Asian Cup as they face Uzbekistan. The game marks their comeback after missing several key tournaments due to doping scandals and COVID-19 travel restrictions.

North Korea's downfall began with a loss in the 2010 Asian Cup final, followed by a doping violation at the 2011 Women's World Cup, leading to FIFA bans. These events kept them out of major international competitions, hampering their position in global soccer.

Recently, the team showed signs of revitalization, claiming silver at the Asian Games and nurturing youth talent, winning multiple underage World Cups. Their resurgence in international play is highlighted by players like Choe Il Son and Hwang Yu-yong, lifting North Korea back into FIFA's top 10 rankings.

