Ramban's Boxing Queens: Empowering Girls Through Sports

Ramban is fast becoming a nursery for young female boxing champions, a transformation credited to the dedicated efforts of sports teacher Sandip Singh Chib. Known for his philanthropic zeal, Chib trains students as a Rehbar-e-Khel instructor under the J-K Youth Services & Sports Department, bringing laurels to the district with multiple state and national level wins.

Over the past five years, Chib has trained around 1000 children, predominantly girls, in boxing. His Pahadi Sports Academy now trains 100 kids, including 60 girls, building a reputation that resonates beyond regional boundaries. The academy has crafted champions who excel in J-K UT championships and national competitions, boosting Ramban's sporting profile.

His trainees, aged between 7 and 22, benefit from modern training facilities at Maitra Gymnasium and Government Model Higher Secondary School. The young athletes attribute their success to Chib's free coaching and provision of costly equipment. Empowered by government support and inspired by PM Modi's women empowerment initiatives, Chib envisions substantial growth and better facilities, like a boxing ring in Ramban, to further hone local talents.

