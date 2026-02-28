Left Menu

Ramban's Boxing Queens: Empowering Girls Through Sports

Ramban has emerged as a hub for young female boxing champions, thanks to Sandip Singh Chib's dedicated efforts. Training over 1000 children, mostly girls, Chib's academy has produced numerous winners at J-K UT and national levels. Inspired by PM Modi's call, Chib fosters empowerment through sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 13:14 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 13:14 IST
Ramban's Boxing Queens: Empowering Girls Through Sports
Boxing coach Sandip Singh Chib (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ramban is fast becoming a nursery for young female boxing champions, a transformation credited to the dedicated efforts of sports teacher Sandip Singh Chib. Known for his philanthropic zeal, Chib trains students as a Rehbar-e-Khel instructor under the J-K Youth Services & Sports Department, bringing laurels to the district with multiple state and national level wins.

Over the past five years, Chib has trained around 1000 children, predominantly girls, in boxing. His Pahadi Sports Academy now trains 100 kids, including 60 girls, building a reputation that resonates beyond regional boundaries. The academy has crafted champions who excel in J-K UT championships and national competitions, boosting Ramban's sporting profile.

His trainees, aged between 7 and 22, benefit from modern training facilities at Maitra Gymnasium and Government Model Higher Secondary School. The young athletes attribute their success to Chib's free coaching and provision of costly equipment. Empowered by government support and inspired by PM Modi's women empowerment initiatives, Chib envisions substantial growth and better facilities, like a boxing ring in Ramban, to further hone local talents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Impact of U.S.-Israel Attack on Iran’s Energy Sector

Impact of U.S.-Israel Attack on Iran’s Energy Sector

 Global
2
BJD names senior party leader Santrupt Misra, doctor Datteswar Hota as candidates for Rajya Sabha polls.

BJD names senior party leader Santrupt Misra, doctor Datteswar Hota as candi...

 India
3
Remembering Ehsan Jafri: A Legacy of Justice and Secularism

Remembering Ehsan Jafri: A Legacy of Justice and Secularism

 India
4
Missile Interception: Tensions Surge in Northern Israel

Missile Interception: Tensions Surge in Northern Israel

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026