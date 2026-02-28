Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir's Historic Triumph: A New Era for Cricket

Jammu and Kashmir clinched their maiden Ranji Trophy title by drawing against Karnataka, aided by a significant first-inning lead. BCCI President Mithun Manhas emphasizes on improving cricket infrastructure in the region. Jay Shah's administrative reforms played a key role in this cricketing success story.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hubballi | Updated: 28-02-2026 17:26 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 17:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a historic feat, Jammu and Kashmir secured their first Ranji Trophy title after holding the eight-time champions Karnataka to a draw, thanks to a major 291-run lead in the first innings.

BCCI President Mithun Manhas expressed joy over the win and highlighted the need for new stadiums in Jammu and Kashmir, drawing attention to the ongoing efforts to elevate cricket infrastructure in the valley and other regions like Rajouri and Poonch.

Jay Shah, former BCCI secretary, was pivotal in bringing about vital administrative changes, enhancing the cricketing landscape, and ensuring merit-based selection, contributing significantly to J&K's cricket renaissance.

