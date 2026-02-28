Jammu and Kashmir's Historic Triumph: A New Era for Cricket

In a historic feat, Jammu and Kashmir secured their first Ranji Trophy title after holding the eight-time champions Karnataka to a draw, thanks to a major 291-run lead in the first innings.

BCCI President Mithun Manhas expressed joy over the win and highlighted the need for new stadiums in Jammu and Kashmir, drawing attention to the ongoing efforts to elevate cricket infrastructure in the valley and other regions like Rajouri and Poonch.

Jay Shah, former BCCI secretary, was pivotal in bringing about vital administrative changes, enhancing the cricketing landscape, and ensuring merit-based selection, contributing significantly to J&K's cricket renaissance.