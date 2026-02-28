Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Thrilling Chase Ends in Defeat Against Pakistan

Sri Lanka's valiant run chase fell short against Pakistan in a gripping T20 match. Despite skipper Dasun Shanaka's unbeaten 76, Sri Lanka finished with 207 runs, 6 runs short of their 213-run target. Abrar Ahmed's three-wicket haul proved crucial in securing Pakistan's victory.

Sri Lanka's chase ended in a heart-pounding finish as they narrowly missed their target against Pakistan in a thrilling T20 cricket encounter. Batting first, Pakistan set a challenging target of 213 runs for Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka's response was initially shaky with early wickets, thanks to Pakistan's tight bowling, particularly Abrar Ahmed who struck thrice. Dasun Shanaka played a captain's knock with an unbeaten 76, steering the team amid regular wickets tumbling from the other end.

Despite the valiant efforts, Sri Lanka finished at 207 for 6, falling short by just 6 runs. Pakistan's bowlers, led by Abrar Ahmed and supported by Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah, held their nerves to secure a narrow victory in an electrifying match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

