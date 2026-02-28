Jammu & Kashmir Triumph in Historic Ranji Victory, Selector's Eyes on Aquib Nabi

Jammu and Kashmir clinched their first-ever Ranji Trophy title, with standout performances from Aquib Nabi Dar earning him the 'Player of the Series' accolade. BCCI President Mithun Manhas conveyed optimism regarding Nabi's prospects for national selection, citing the pacer's impressive performance throughout the domestic season.

In a thrilling final, Nabi's five-wicket haul dismantled a formidable Karnataka lineup, featuring cricketing stalwarts like KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal, securing a first-innings lead that ultimately penned J&K's historic triumph. Nabi concluded the season with an extraordinary tally of 60 wickets, complemented by a significant contribution with the bat.

Nabi's all-round performance in domestic competitions, including the Syed Mushtaq Ali and Vijay Hazare trophies, caught the attention of IPL teams, resulting in a lucrative contract with Delhi Capitals. Manhas also highlighted the contributions of BCCI Secretary Jay Shah in fostering J&K's cricketing infrastructure, attributing the region's recent success to these developmental efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)