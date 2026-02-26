Transforming Public Sector Attendance with Aadhaar-Enabled Biometrics

Public sector offices across India are grappling with challenges in verifying the physical presence of personnel due to outdated manual systems. This inability fosters financial discrepancies and undermines accountability.

The introduction of Aadhaar-enabled attendance systems aims to resolve these inefficiencies, aligning with India's vision for a transparent and digital-first government. The transition is critical as the nation strides towards a $5 trillion economy, where public service accountability holds unprecedented importance.

Realtime Biometrics has launched the T502F Mini—a secure, identity-verified terminal developed for the public sector—offering a robust mechanism for attendance recording through face recognition and fingerprint authentication. This technology promise extends beyond government offices to diverse industries, enhancing reliability and reducing unauthorized access.

(With inputs from agencies.)