Dramatic Airport Standoff: Sindhu's Harrowing Experience in Dubai Amid Escalating Conflict

Coach Irwansyah Adi Pratama and Indian badminton star P V Sindhu faced a terrifying ordeal at Dubai Airport following an explosion amid rising tensions in the Middle East. With flight operations put on hold, the pair found themselves stranded as they aimed to travel to Birmingham for the All England Championships.

The explosions, part of a missile response by Iran affecting Dubai and Abu Dhabi, prompted Dubai Airport to suspend all flights. Sindhu detailed the unsettling experience on social media, describing the escape from danger as her coach ran from the explosion's vicinity. Other Indian players have managed to reach Birmingham, though travel disruptions continue for some.

The Badminton World Federation stated that it is closely monitoring the situation and remains in constant communication with athletes and officials. With safety as a priority, contingency plans are being considered for players facing travel barriers. Meanwhile, the airspace closures across the Gulf have significantly impacted international carriers.

(With inputs from agencies.)