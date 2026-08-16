Night of Chaos: Kyiv's Resilient Spirit Amid Air Attacks

In a continued escalation, Russian forces launched intense missile and drone strikes targeting Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, early Sunday morning. The attacks sparked significant fires in at least two districts, confirmed Kyiv's Mayor, Vitali Klitschko.

The city's military administration reported that three residents were injured, while Mayor Klitschko noted that debris from the attacks caused a fire in a non-residential area in the northern suburb. An additional fire emerged south of the city center, setting several cars ablaze.

According to Kyiv region Governor Tymur Tkachenko, three more individuals, including a child, were injured during drone assaults across the region. Air alerts were raised twice around 2 a.m. local time. The strikes are part of intensifying aerial assaults by Russian forces against Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities in recent weeks.