Explosion Disrupts Power Supply Near Zawiya, Libya

An explosion rocked the area near the Zawiya power station in Libya, located west of Tripoli, disrupting several generating units, reported the state-run General Electricity Company on Saturday.

According to a company statement, technical teams are currently investigating the explosion's cause and are committed to gradually restoring electricity supplies. This incident closely follows an earlier attack on the South Zawiya substation, which caused a widespread outage affecting vast areas to the city's south.

Recent attacks in the Zawiya region have also targeted critical oil infrastructure, including fuel storage facilities at the city's oil complex, which houses Libya's largest operating refinery, exacerbating the ongoing energy supply challenges.