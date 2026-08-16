Explosion Disrupts Power Supply Near Zawiya, Libya

An explosion occurred near the Zawiya power station in Libya, knocking out several units. The General Electricity Company is investigating the cause while working to restore power. The incident follows previous attacks targeting the South Zawiya substation and oil infrastructure, affecting electricity and oil supply in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-08-2026 01:47 IST | Created: 16-08-2026 01:47 IST
Explosion Disrupts Power Supply Near Zawiya, Libya
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  • Country:
  • Libya

An explosion rocked the area near the Zawiya power station in Libya, located west of Tripoli, disrupting several generating units, reported the state-run General Electricity Company on Saturday.

According to a company statement, technical teams are currently investigating the explosion's cause and are committed to gradually restoring electricity supplies. This incident closely follows an earlier attack on the South Zawiya substation, which caused a widespread outage affecting vast areas to the city's south.

Recent attacks in the Zawiya region have also targeted critical oil infrastructure, including fuel storage facilities at the city's oil complex, which houses Libya's largest operating refinery, exacerbating the ongoing energy supply challenges.

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