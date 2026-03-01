Zimbabwe Faces South Africa Showdown in Super Eights Finale

In a critical Super Eights match, Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza won the toss and decided to bat first against South Africa. The match, held on Sunday, promises a thrilling showdown on the cricket field.

Zimbabwe faces a setback as pacer Richard Ngarava will be missing the game due to a lower back injury. Their lineup will heavily rely on the captain's leadership and team cohesion to challenge South Africa's potent squad.

The South African side has shuffled their team, making three key changes. Kewna Maphaka, Anrich Nortje, and George Linde have been brought in to strengthen their side as they seek victory in this decisive encounter.