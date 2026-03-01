Security Concerns Halt Pakistan Shaheens Vs. England Lions Series

Security concerns have prompted the cancellation of the second one-day match between Pakistan Shaheens and England Lions, scheduled in Abu Dhabi. This decision comes amid escalating tensions in the region, resulting in military actions impacting area airspace.

The Pakistan Cricket Board made the announcement after consultations with the England and Wales Cricket Board. Players and officials have been advised to remain indoors, with all practice sessions suspended as a precaution.

As the situation develops, the PCB continues to closely monitor conditions and will decide on the series' future based on security advisories. The geopolitical disturbances stem from recent military activities involving the United States and Israel against Iran, escalating tensions across the Gulf.

(With inputs from agencies.)