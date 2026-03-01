Urgent Call for Action: Protecting Bihari Diaspora in West Asia

Amid escalating tensions in West Asia following US and Israeli military actions in Iran, JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha has raised concerns about the safety of the Bihari diaspora in the region.

Jha reportedly engaged with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to discuss urgent measures that need to be taken by the Centre to secure the well-being of Indian nationals, particularly those from Bihar. The request for urgent intervention follows numerous calls Jha received from concerned families fearing for their loved ones' safety.

Jha conveyed assurances from Minister Jaishankar that the Centre is maintaining constant communication with regional governments and that Indian embassies are actively working to protect Indian citizens. He also expressed confidence that the government will act promptly to ensure safety once the situation stabilizes.