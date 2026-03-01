South Africa's Unyielding Streak: A Juggernaut Against Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup
South Africa defeated Zimbabwe by five wickets, maintaining their unbeaten status in the Twenty20 World Cup's Super Eights. Despite Zimbabwean captain Sikandar Raza's remarkable performance, South Africa chased down a target of 154 with ease. They now face New Zealand in the semi-finals, poised for further competition.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2026 19:14 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 19:14 IST
South Africa secured a resounding five-wicket victory against Zimbabwe in a Super Eights match at the Twenty20 World Cup, preserving their unbeaten record and setting up a semi-final encounter with New Zealand.
Despite resting key players, South Africa limited Zimbabwe to 153-7, with Sikandar Raza's 73-run effort and 3-29 bowling performance proving insufficient against the South African side.
South Africa captain Aiden Markram acknowledged the team's effort and resilience, as they overcame a slightly altered lineup to ensure a decisive chase was executed efficiently, underscoring their formidable presence in the tournament.
ALSO READ
South Africa beat Zimbabwe by five wickets in Super Eights match of T20 World Cup in New Delhi.
India win toss, opt to bowl against West Indies in Super Eights match of T20 World Cup in Kolkata.
Zimbabwe's Spirited Innings in T20 World Cup Super Eights
Zimbabwe Faces South Africa Showdown in Super Eights Finale
Thrilling Clash: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan T20 Super Eights