Left Menu

South Africa's Unyielding Streak: A Juggernaut Against Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup

South Africa defeated Zimbabwe by five wickets, maintaining their unbeaten status in the Twenty20 World Cup's Super Eights. Despite Zimbabwean captain Sikandar Raza's remarkable performance, South Africa chased down a target of 154 with ease. They now face New Zealand in the semi-finals, poised for further competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2026 19:14 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 19:14 IST
South Africa's Unyielding Streak: A Juggernaut Against Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup

South Africa secured a resounding five-wicket victory against Zimbabwe in a Super Eights match at the Twenty20 World Cup, preserving their unbeaten record and setting up a semi-final encounter with New Zealand.

Despite resting key players, South Africa limited Zimbabwe to 153-7, with Sikandar Raza's 73-run effort and 3-29 bowling performance proving insufficient against the South African side.

South Africa captain Aiden Markram acknowledged the team's effort and resilience, as they overcame a slightly altered lineup to ensure a decisive chase was executed efficiently, underscoring their formidable presence in the tournament.

TRENDING

1
Urgent Appeal for Evacuation: Indian Citizens Caught in Middle East Conflict

Urgent Appeal for Evacuation: Indian Citizens Caught in Middle East Conflict

 India
2
Uttar Pradesh Ensures Safety for Its Workers in Israel Amid Middle East Tensions

Uttar Pradesh Ensures Safety for Its Workers in Israel Amid Middle East Tens...

 India
3
Tata Motors' Remarkable Surge in Commercial Vehicle Sales

Tata Motors' Remarkable Surge in Commercial Vehicle Sales

 India
4
Mastermind of Multi-State Job Scam Nabbed by Delhi Police

Mastermind of Multi-State Job Scam Nabbed by Delhi Police

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026