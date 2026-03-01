South Africa's Unyielding Streak: A Juggernaut Against Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup

South Africa secured a resounding five-wicket victory against Zimbabwe in a Super Eights match at the Twenty20 World Cup, preserving their unbeaten record and setting up a semi-final encounter with New Zealand.

Despite resting key players, South Africa limited Zimbabwe to 153-7, with Sikandar Raza's 73-run effort and 3-29 bowling performance proving insufficient against the South African side.

South Africa captain Aiden Markram acknowledged the team's effort and resilience, as they overcame a slightly altered lineup to ensure a decisive chase was executed efficiently, underscoring their formidable presence in the tournament.