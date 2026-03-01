Sanju Samson's Heroics Propel India to T20 World Cup Semifinals

In a thrilling encounter at Eden Gardens, Sanju Samson emerged as the unlikely hero, leading India to a memorable victory over the West Indies in the T20 World Cup Super Eights match. Facing a challenging target of 195, Samson's unbeaten 97 became the backbone of India's successful chase.

The West Indies, put to bat first, posted an imposing total thanks to key contributions from Roston Chase and a powerful finish by Rovman Powell and Jason Holder. However, India's response faltered as their top-order batsmen struggled to find form under pressure.

Samson, batting with determination and finesse, steadied the innings alongside Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma. His innings, adorned with 12 fours and four sixes, encapsulated a mix of control and aggression. The win propelled India into the semifinals, with fans celebrating the outstanding performance at the historic venue.