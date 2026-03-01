Left Menu

Sanju Samson's Heroics Propel India to T20 World Cup Semifinals

Sanju Samson's spectacular 97 not out guided India to a five-wicket win over the West Indies, securing a place in the T20 World Cup semifinals. Despite early struggles from top-order batsmen, Samson's composed innings led India past a challenging target, culminating in an iconic victory at Eden Gardens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-03-2026 23:13 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 23:13 IST
Sanju Samson's Heroics Propel India to T20 World Cup Semifinals
Sanju Samson
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling encounter at Eden Gardens, Sanju Samson emerged as the unlikely hero, leading India to a memorable victory over the West Indies in the T20 World Cup Super Eights match. Facing a challenging target of 195, Samson's unbeaten 97 became the backbone of India's successful chase.

The West Indies, put to bat first, posted an imposing total thanks to key contributions from Roston Chase and a powerful finish by Rovman Powell and Jason Holder. However, India's response faltered as their top-order batsmen struggled to find form under pressure.

Samson, batting with determination and finesse, steadied the innings alongside Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma. His innings, adorned with 12 fours and four sixes, encapsulated a mix of control and aggression. The win propelled India into the semifinals, with fans celebrating the outstanding performance at the historic venue.

TRENDING

1
Etihad Airways Suspends Flights to and from Abu Dhabi

Etihad Airways Suspends Flights to and from Abu Dhabi

 Global
2
Global Outcry: Ayatollah Khamenei's Death Sparks Shia Protests

Global Outcry: Ayatollah Khamenei's Death Sparks Shia Protests

 India
3
Tragic Village Dispute: Cousin Fatally Shot in Sultanpur

Tragic Village Dispute: Cousin Fatally Shot in Sultanpur

 India
4
Crisis and Conversation: US-Iran Tensions Escalate

Crisis and Conversation: US-Iran Tensions Escalate

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026