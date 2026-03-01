Sanju Samson Shines: A Knock to Remember in T20 World Cup

Sanju Samson's outstanding performance ensured India's progression to the T20 World Cup semifinals. His unbeaten 97 runs off 50 balls made a significant difference in a tight match against the West Indies.

Throughout his innings, Samson successfully overcame self-doubt by focusing on each ball, learning from cricket icons such as Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. He expressed immense gratitude for this career-defining moment.

Samson's brilliant display, marked by 12 fours and four sixes, now stands as the second highest individual score for India in T20 World Cup history. This remarkable day has been dubbed as one of the best in his life.

