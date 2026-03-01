Left Menu

Sanju Samson Shines: A Knock to Remember in T20 World Cup

Sanju Samson delivered a remarkable performance, scoring an unbeaten 97, leading India to the T20 World Cup semifinals. His innings, filled with 12 fours and four sixes, was pivotal in India's victory over the West Indies. Samson attributes his success to learning from cricket greats like Kohli and Dhoni.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-03-2026 23:25 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 23:25 IST
Sanju Samson Shines: A Knock to Remember in T20 World Cup
Sanju Samson
  • Country:
  • India

Sanju Samson's outstanding performance ensured India's progression to the T20 World Cup semifinals. His unbeaten 97 runs off 50 balls made a significant difference in a tight match against the West Indies.

Throughout his innings, Samson successfully overcame self-doubt by focusing on each ball, learning from cricket icons such as Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. He expressed immense gratitude for this career-defining moment.

Samson's brilliant display, marked by 12 fours and four sixes, now stands as the second highest individual score for India in T20 World Cup history. This remarkable day has been dubbed as one of the best in his life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Etihad Airways Suspends Flights to and from Abu Dhabi

Etihad Airways Suspends Flights to and from Abu Dhabi

 Global
2
Global Outcry: Ayatollah Khamenei's Death Sparks Shia Protests

Global Outcry: Ayatollah Khamenei's Death Sparks Shia Protests

 India
3
Tragic Village Dispute: Cousin Fatally Shot in Sultanpur

Tragic Village Dispute: Cousin Fatally Shot in Sultanpur

 India
4
Crisis and Conversation: US-Iran Tensions Escalate

Crisis and Conversation: US-Iran Tensions Escalate

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026