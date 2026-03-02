India's Strategic Response to West Asia Crisis
The Cabinet Committee on Security, led by Prime Minister Modi, reviewed the West Asia situation, focusing on protecting Indian nationals. Key decisions included measures to ensure safety and promote diplomacy amidst escalating tensions following air strikes. Officials underscored the need for dialogue and assistance to Indians in the region.
The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has conducted a thorough review of the ongoing situation in West Asia.
The meeting highlighted the necessity to safeguard Indian nationals affected by the escalating conflict, urging departments to implement feasible protective measures.
Amidst rising tensions from air strikes in Iran and subsequent attacks, the CCS emphasized an urgent return to dialogue and diplomacy to ensure the safety of Indians residing or traveling in the region.
