Left Menu

India's Strategic Response to West Asia Crisis

The Cabinet Committee on Security, led by Prime Minister Modi, reviewed the West Asia situation, focusing on protecting Indian nationals. Key decisions included measures to ensure safety and promote diplomacy amidst escalating tensions following air strikes. Officials underscored the need for dialogue and assistance to Indians in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 08:24 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 08:24 IST
India's Strategic Response to West Asia Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has conducted a thorough review of the ongoing situation in West Asia.

The meeting highlighted the necessity to safeguard Indian nationals affected by the escalating conflict, urging departments to implement feasible protective measures.

Amidst rising tensions from air strikes in Iran and subsequent attacks, the CCS emphasized an urgent return to dialogue and diplomacy to ensure the safety of Indians residing or traveling in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Blaze Disrupts Operations at Ecuador's Largest Oil Refinery

Blaze Disrupts Operations at Ecuador's Largest Oil Refinery

 Ecuador
2
Drone Strike Sparks Concerns at RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus

Drone Strike Sparks Concerns at RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus

 Cyprus
3
Iran's Participation in World Cup Uncertain Amid Conflict

Iran's Participation in World Cup Uncertain Amid Conflict

 Iran
4
Explosion Rocks Hong Kong Government Dockyard: Six Injured

Explosion Rocks Hong Kong Government Dockyard: Six Injured

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

High-skill workers gain, routine roles shrink as AI diffusion accelerates

Generative AI may be splitting society into cognitive winners and losers

Who do we trust more: Humans or AI?

Critical thinking at risk or reinforced? New evidence on AI in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026