Tensions Flare as Israel Strikes Hezbollah in Beirut
Israel launched airstrikes on Hezbollah-controlled sectors of Beirut after retaliatory attacks from the group. This marks the most intense strikes since the 2024 war between Israel and Hezbollah. The violence intensified the broader Middle Eastern conflict following recent U.S.-Israel actions against Iran. Casualty reports remain unconfirmed.
On Monday, Israel conducted airstrikes on Hezbollah-controlled southern Beirut in retaliation to missiles and drones launched by the group. This incident follows Israel and the U.S. attacking Iran, escalating regional tensions. Residents fled as explosions echoed across the city, marking the most significant attack since the 2024 war.
Hezbollah, backed by Iran since its founding in 1982, stated their actions were revenge for the death of Iran's Supreme Leader. The Israeli military confirmed targeting several Hezbollah sites across Lebanon, with a warning issued to evacuate specific areas in southern and eastern Lebanon.
The Lebanese health ministry has not released casualty figures yet, but Israel reported no injuries from the attacks. Meanwhile, the Lebanese Prime Minister criticized the firing of missiles from Lebanon, stressing it jeopardizes national security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
