Tensions Flare as Israel Strikes Hezbollah in Beirut

Israel launched airstrikes on Hezbollah-controlled sectors of Beirut after retaliatory attacks from the group. This marks the most intense strikes since the 2024 war between Israel and Hezbollah. The violence intensified the broader Middle Eastern conflict following recent U.S.-Israel actions against Iran. Casualty reports remain unconfirmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 08:24 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 08:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, Israel conducted airstrikes on Hezbollah-controlled southern Beirut in retaliation to missiles and drones launched by the group. This incident follows Israel and the U.S. attacking Iran, escalating regional tensions. Residents fled as explosions echoed across the city, marking the most significant attack since the 2024 war.

Hezbollah, backed by Iran since its founding in 1982, stated their actions were revenge for the death of Iran's Supreme Leader. The Israeli military confirmed targeting several Hezbollah sites across Lebanon, with a warning issued to evacuate specific areas in southern and eastern Lebanon.

The Lebanese health ministry has not released casualty figures yet, but Israel reported no injuries from the attacks. Meanwhile, the Lebanese Prime Minister criticized the firing of missiles from Lebanon, stressing it jeopardizes national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

High-skill workers gain, routine roles shrink as AI diffusion accelerates

Generative AI may be splitting society into cognitive winners and losers

Who do we trust more: Humans or AI?

Critical thinking at risk or reinforced? New evidence on AI in universities

