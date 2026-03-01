Laser Shows: Unwanted Distraction in T20 World Cup

During the recent T20 World Cup match between India and the West Indies at Eden Gardens, former captains Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri voiced concerns over a laser show conducted during the drinks break.

The show caused temporary darkness by dimming stadium lights, raising concerns about its impact on player concentration.

Both Gavaskar and Shastri argued that such distractions are unnecessary in a serious tournament and could disrupt the players' focus, calling for reconsideration of such entertainment options.

(With inputs from agencies.)