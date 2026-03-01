Left Menu

Laser Shows: Unwanted Distraction in T20 World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri criticized the laser show during a drinks break of the T20 World Cup match between India and West Indies. They argued that the sudden lighting change could distract players. The former captains questioned its necessity in serious tournaments like the World Cup.

During the recent T20 World Cup match between India and the West Indies at Eden Gardens, former captains Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri voiced concerns over a laser show conducted during the drinks break.

The show caused temporary darkness by dimming stadium lights, raising concerns about its impact on player concentration.

Both Gavaskar and Shastri argued that such distractions are unnecessary in a serious tournament and could disrupt the players' focus, calling for reconsideration of such entertainment options.

