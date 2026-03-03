Enhanced Security Tactics Unveiled for IPL 2026 Opener

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) is on track to complete security upgrades at M Chinnaswamy Stadium ahead of the IPL 2026 opener. President Venkatesh Prasad assured that remaining work will finish on time with ongoing oversight from the state-appointed expert committee.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, set to host five league matches including the IPL's opening fixture, will benefit from enhanced safety measures. The association has introduced broader gates for effective crowd control and encourages fans to use public transport. Arrangements include free metro rides for ticket holders, supported by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL).

KSCA Secretary Santosh Menon highlighted separate entry lines for women and children, promising smoother match-day experiences. The repair works, located outside the field of play, ensure uninterrupted team activities inside the stadium. Responsibility for various stadium operations is shared among the KSCA, RCB, and local police, ensuring a secure and efficient match environment.

