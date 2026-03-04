Eduardo Coudet Takes the Helm at River Plate

River Plate, one of Argentina's premier football clubs, has appointed Eduardo Coudet as their new head coach. The announcement comes in the wake of Marcelo Gallardo's departure, who ended a year-and-a-half long tenure without any titles.

Coudet, a former player for River Plate, brings with him a wealth of experience from managing teams such as Rosario Central and Racing Club in Argentina, as well as stints with Mexican club Tijuana, Spain's Celta Vigo, and Brazilian teams Internacional and Atletico Mineiro.

The 51-year-old was most recently with Alaves in Spain and is expected to be formally introduced on Wednesday. River Plate President Stefano Di Carlo confirmed the appointment during a local television appearance, expressing confidence in Coudet's capability to lead the club forward.