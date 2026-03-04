Left Menu

Wales Revamps Lineup for Crucial Six Nations Battle Against Ireland

Wales make three changes for their Six Nations match against Ireland, including Dan Edwards returning at flyhalf. The team aims to build on their performance against Scotland, despite their recent loss. The new lineup, led by coach Steve Tandy, hopes to secure a win in Dublin for the first time since 2015.

Updated: 04-03-2026 15:33 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 15:33 IST
Wales have announced a revised team lineup for their upcoming Six Nations Championship match against Ireland, scheduled for Friday. The team has introduced three changes, most notably the return of Dan Edwards at flyhalf to replace the injured Sam Costelow. This strategy follows their strong performance against Scotland, despite a 26-23 loss.

Coach Steve Tandy expressed the significance of maintaining momentum as they face Ireland. "This week it's about backing up the performance against Scotland," he stated, highlighting improvements in defense and the need to adapt to playing away from home. Wales have not secured a victory in Dublin since 2015 and aim to break Ireland's winning streak of eight victories in their last nine encounters.

The lineup features scrumhalf Tomos Williams alongside Edwards, with Joe Hawkins and Eddie James as the center pairing. The back three include Josh Adams, Ellis Mee, and Louis Rees-Zammit. Despite recent setbacks, Tandy is optimistic about the team's potential, noting promising performances from potential debutant Louie Hennessey.

