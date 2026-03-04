Revving Up Controversy: Tobacco Sponsorships Clash with F1's Youth Goals

Formula One's ongoing sponsorship deals with tobacco companies have come under fire from 162 anti-tobacco and health organizations. These groups argue that such partnerships, particularly those involving nicotine pouches, clash with the sport's ambitions to capture a youthful audience.

The criticism targets brands like Philip Morris International's Zyn and British American Tobacco's Velo, which are visibly linked to the Ferrari and McLaren teams. Campaigners have reached out to the F1 Group, as well as prominent sponsors like Disney and Lego, urging them to reconsider these ties in light of F1's burgeoning appeal among children.

While tobacco companies maintain their marketing efforts focus on adults, the pressure mounts as the sport sees a growing number of younger fans. Calls for action continue, reflecting broader concerns about the implications of such sponsorships on youth health and addiction.

(With inputs from agencies.)