Revving Up Controversy: Tobacco Sponsorships Clash with F1's Youth Goals

Anti-tobacco and health groups urge Formula One to cease partnerships with tobacco companies marketing nicotine pouches. The sponsorships are seen as conflicting with F1's efforts to expand its young audience. Campaigners assert that these sponsorships aim to attract young fans, risking lifelong addiction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 21:45 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 21:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Formula One's ongoing sponsorship deals with tobacco companies have come under fire from 162 anti-tobacco and health organizations. These groups argue that such partnerships, particularly those involving nicotine pouches, clash with the sport's ambitions to capture a youthful audience.

The criticism targets brands like Philip Morris International's Zyn and British American Tobacco's Velo, which are visibly linked to the Ferrari and McLaren teams. Campaigners have reached out to the F1 Group, as well as prominent sponsors like Disney and Lego, urging them to reconsider these ties in light of F1's burgeoning appeal among children.

While tobacco companies maintain their marketing efforts focus on adults, the pressure mounts as the sport sees a growing number of younger fans. Calls for action continue, reflecting broader concerns about the implications of such sponsorships on youth health and addiction.

