RBI's Strategic Bond Switch: Easing Future Redemption Pressures

The Reserve Bank of India will conduct a Rs 20,000 crore government securities switch auction on March 9 to ease next year's redemption pressures. This measure, part of a series of switch auctions, aims to replace short-term bonds with longer-term ones to manage the hefty borrowing schedule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-03-2026 21:45 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 21:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced a major switch auction involving Rs 20,000 crore in government securities, scheduled for March 9. The auction will take place between 10:30 AM and 11:30 AM, with results expected the same day, and settlement set for March 10, 2026.

This strategy is designed to alleviate redemption pressures in the upcoming financial year. With Rs 5.47 lakh crore in government bond maturities looming, the RBI sees this as a vital step in financial management. It is the fourth such auction by the RBI since February, with previous exercises involving Rs 98,591.701 crore in securities.

The essence of a bond switch involves the government replacing near-term maturing bonds with longer-term options. Given that the gross market borrowing is forecasted at Rs 17.2 lakh crore, this strategy aids in smoothing the maturity profile and better managing repayment duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

