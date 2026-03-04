New Zealand Edges Closer to T20 World Cup Final

New Zealand has gained a firm grip on the T20 World Cup semifinal, reaching 124 for 1 in the pursuit of 170 against South Africa. The match took an exciting turn with opener Finn Allen leading his side with a commendable 58-run performance, remaining unbeaten at the halfway point during the chase. Alongside him, Rachin Ravindra supported with six runs as the team needed just 46 more to secure their spot in the final.

The day saw early fireworks from New Zealand in the powerplay overs, where they reached 84 for no loss. Tim Seifert's impressive 58 at the start laid a strong foundation until he was dismissed by Kagiso Rabada. Meanwhile, South Africa faced early setbacks, stumbling to 77 for 5 by the 11th over.

Marco Jansen became the savior for South Africa, turning the innings around with a potent, unbeaten 55 off just 30 balls. His powerful knock, featuring two fours and five sixes, helped South Africa reach a competitive total of 169 for 8. Contributions from Dewald Brevis and Tristan Stubbs with scores of 34 and 29, respectively, bolstered the team's efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)