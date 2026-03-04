Left Menu

New Zealand Edges Closer to T20 World Cup Final

In the T20 World Cup semifinal, New Zealand stood at 124 for 1 against South Africa halfway through their innings. Needing 46 more runs to win, Finn Allen led with 58 runs. South Africa, initially struggling at 77 for 5, reached 169, aided by Marco Jansen's unbeaten 55.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-03-2026 21:44 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 21:44 IST
New Zealand Edges Closer to T20 World Cup Final
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

New Zealand has gained a firm grip on the T20 World Cup semifinal, reaching 124 for 1 in the pursuit of 170 against South Africa. The match took an exciting turn with opener Finn Allen leading his side with a commendable 58-run performance, remaining unbeaten at the halfway point during the chase. Alongside him, Rachin Ravindra supported with six runs as the team needed just 46 more to secure their spot in the final.

The day saw early fireworks from New Zealand in the powerplay overs, where they reached 84 for no loss. Tim Seifert's impressive 58 at the start laid a strong foundation until he was dismissed by Kagiso Rabada. Meanwhile, South Africa faced early setbacks, stumbling to 77 for 5 by the 11th over.

Marco Jansen became the savior for South Africa, turning the innings around with a potent, unbeaten 55 off just 30 balls. His powerful knock, featuring two fours and five sixes, helped South Africa reach a competitive total of 169 for 8. Contributions from Dewald Brevis and Tristan Stubbs with scores of 34 and 29, respectively, bolstered the team's efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Holi Celebration: Two Lives Lost in Motorcycle Collision

Tragic Holi Celebration: Two Lives Lost in Motorcycle Collision

 India
2
Left Demands Transparency in West Bengal Voter Rolls Amid Night-Long Protest

Left Demands Transparency in West Bengal Voter Rolls Amid Night-Long Protest

 India
3
Finn Allen's Record Century Leads New Zealand to T20 World Cup Final Glory

Finn Allen's Record Century Leads New Zealand to T20 World Cup Final Glory

 India
4
Dentist Arrested in Egg Smuggling Racket: A Deep Dive into the Underground Surrogacy Network

Dentist Arrested in Egg Smuggling Racket: A Deep Dive into the Underground S...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026