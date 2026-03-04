Cuba in the Dark: Sweeping Blackouts Highlight Energy Challenges

Cuba, the Caribbean's largest island, is grappling with a significant blackout that has plunged much of the nation, including its capital, Havana, into darkness. The national electricity union, UNE, announced the blackout on Wednesday and assured citizens of ongoing efforts to restore power.

Spanning from the central province of Camaguey to Pinar del Rio in the far west, the blackout underscores the island's energy vulnerabilities. For Cuba, power outages have become increasingly frequent, challenging daily life and economic activity.

The power crisis is intensified by U.S. sanctions that hamper oil shipments to Cuba, which the country heavily relies on to fuel its electricity infrastructure. As efforts continue to remedy this latest outage, the broader implications for Cuba's energy security remain a pressing concern.

