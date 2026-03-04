Left Menu

Cuba in the Dark: Sweeping Blackouts Highlight Energy Challenges

Cuba, the Caribbean's largest island, faced a widespread blackout affecting areas from Camaguey to Pinar del Rio, including Havana. The national electricity union UNE is working to restore power. These outages are exacerbated by U.S. restrictions impacting Cuba's oil shipments, critical for its energy grid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 23:46 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 23:46 IST
Cuba in the Dark: Sweeping Blackouts Highlight Energy Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Cuba, the Caribbean's largest island, is grappling with a significant blackout that has plunged much of the nation, including its capital, Havana, into darkness. The national electricity union, UNE, announced the blackout on Wednesday and assured citizens of ongoing efforts to restore power.

Spanning from the central province of Camaguey to Pinar del Rio in the far west, the blackout underscores the island's energy vulnerabilities. For Cuba, power outages have become increasingly frequent, challenging daily life and economic activity.

The power crisis is intensified by U.S. sanctions that hamper oil shipments to Cuba, which the country heavily relies on to fuel its electricity infrastructure. As efforts continue to remedy this latest outage, the broader implications for Cuba's energy security remain a pressing concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Alarmed Over Pentagon's Anthropic Ban

Tech Giants Alarmed Over Pentagon's Anthropic Ban

 Global
2
No Bids for Alaska's Cook Inlet Oil and Gas Lease

No Bids for Alaska's Cook Inlet Oil and Gas Lease

 Global
3
Spain and US Reach Military Cooperation Agreement

Spain and US Reach Military Cooperation Agreement

 Global
4
MSC Implements Emergency Fuel Surcharge on Global Trade Routes

MSC Implements Emergency Fuel Surcharge on Global Trade Routes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026