Telangana's Urgent Call for Strengthened Police Workforce

On Wednesday night, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy engaged in discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, urging a boost in the sanctioned strength of IPS officers for Telangana. Reddy highlighted the growing administrative and security challenges faced by the state.

The meeting also addressed the recent surrender of senior Maoist leaders to the Telangana Police, with Reddy emphasizing the state's efforts in rehabilitating 591 former Maoists who have laid down their arms in recent years. He requested central financial support for development initiatives in the backward regions of Telangana.

A central theme was the need for increased policing support, with Reddy requesting the sanctioned IPS officers to rise from 83 to 105 to meet evolving threats such as cybercrime and drug trafficking. He emphasized the necessity for a timely cadre review to align with the state's dynamic security demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)