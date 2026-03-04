Left Menu

Maharashtra's 'Chakka Jam': Transporters Take a Stand Against E-Challans

The Maharashtra Transport Action Committee plans a statewide 'chakka jam' protest from March 5, due to dissatisfaction with government inaction on e-challans. Despite meetings, no concrete resolutions were made by officials. The protest affects around 1.5 million transport operators and private vehicle owners, involving significant penalties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-03-2026 23:42 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 23:42 IST
The Maharashtra Transport Action Committee (M-TAC) has announced plans to commence a statewide 'chakka jam' protest on March 5, following dissatisfaction over the government's lack of concrete action on e-challans.

Earlier, the state Transport Commissioner held a meeting to discuss the issue, but the transporters' delegation claimed they left without receiving a firm assurance or decision from the government. M-TAC leader Baba Shinde cited the government's perceived negligence as the reason for escalating the matter to a state-level agitation.

The protest, impacting around 1.5 million transport operators and numerous private vehicle owners, aims to address grievances involving penalties of nearly Rs 4,500 crore. Demonstrations are planned across Maharashtra, with a major gathering scheduled in Mumbai's Azad Maidan and additional protests at Regional Transport Offices in every district.

