Maharashtra's 'Chakka Jam': Transporters Take a Stand Against E-Challans

The Maharashtra Transport Action Committee (M-TAC) has announced plans to commence a statewide 'chakka jam' protest on March 5, following dissatisfaction over the government's lack of concrete action on e-challans.

Earlier, the state Transport Commissioner held a meeting to discuss the issue, but the transporters' delegation claimed they left without receiving a firm assurance or decision from the government. M-TAC leader Baba Shinde cited the government's perceived negligence as the reason for escalating the matter to a state-level agitation.

The protest, impacting around 1.5 million transport operators and numerous private vehicle owners, aims to address grievances involving penalties of nearly Rs 4,500 crore. Demonstrations are planned across Maharashtra, with a major gathering scheduled in Mumbai's Azad Maidan and additional protests at Regional Transport Offices in every district.

(With inputs from agencies.)