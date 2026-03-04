Left Menu

Finn Allen's Blazing Century Propels New Zealand to T20 World Cup Final

Finn Allen's stunning 33-ball unbeaten century led New Zealand to a nine-wicket victory over South Africa, securing their spot in the T20 World Cup final. Allen and Tim Seifert's 117-run opening partnership dismantled South Africa's hopes as they advance to face the winner of India versus England.

Finn Allen's explosive performance, scoring a rapid 33-ball century, powered New Zealand into the T20 World Cup final after they triumphed over South Africa by nine wickets. Allen, along with Tim Seifert, constructed a formidable 117-run partnership that effectively decided the contest early.

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner hailed the team's comprehensive performance as they executed their game plan flawlessly, using strategic spin bowling during the powerplay. He expressed satisfaction with the emphatic win, but remained focused on the upcoming final against the winner of India and England.

South Africa's captain Aiden Markram acknowledged Finn Allen's innings as a game-changer and praised New Zealand's bowling attack. Despite their exit, Markram expressed pride in his team's overall performance in the tournament, noting the need to regroup and come back stronger.

