Sri Lankan Cricket on the Brink: Calls for Change After T20 World Cup Failures

Sri Lanka's disappointing performance in the T20 World Cup has led to discussions of an overhaul of its cricket board. Sports Minister Sunil Kumara Gamage suggests an interim committee might be appointed. The ICC is involved in talks, emphasizing compliance to avoid sanctions. Public protests demand administration change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 05-03-2026 12:41 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 12:41 IST
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Following a disappointing run in the T20 World Cup, Sri Lanka is considering significant changes to its cricket administration, as confirmed by Sports Minister Sunil Kumara Gamage on Thursday. Talks with the International Cricket Council (ICC) about an interim committee for rebuilding the sport are underway.

The current Sri Lanka Cricket chairman, Shammi Silva, is under scrutiny despite his term lasting until May 2027. With Sri Lanka losing all its Super Eight matches, there have been public protests calling for administrative resignations.

Involvement from President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and a cautious approach with the ICC are critical to avoid potential sanctions, as past government interference led to ICC suspensions. Sri Lanka aims to restore its glory to the pre-2014 era, focusing on constructive progress rather than player blame.

