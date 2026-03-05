Sri Lankan Cricket on the Brink: Calls for Change After T20 World Cup Failures

Following a disappointing run in the T20 World Cup, Sri Lanka is considering significant changes to its cricket administration, as confirmed by Sports Minister Sunil Kumara Gamage on Thursday. Talks with the International Cricket Council (ICC) about an interim committee for rebuilding the sport are underway.

The current Sri Lanka Cricket chairman, Shammi Silva, is under scrutiny despite his term lasting until May 2027. With Sri Lanka losing all its Super Eight matches, there have been public protests calling for administrative resignations.

Involvement from President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and a cautious approach with the ICC are critical to avoid potential sanctions, as past government interference led to ICC suspensions. Sri Lanka aims to restore its glory to the pre-2014 era, focusing on constructive progress rather than player blame.

