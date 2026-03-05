Left Menu

Aston Martin Faces Nerve-Wracking Challenges at Australian Grand Prix

Aston Martin will limit their drivers' laps at the Australian Grand Prix due to vibration issues causing nerve damage risks. Problems with the Honda power unit are impacting reliability, putting strain on Alonso and Stroll's fingers and causing parts to fall off. The team focuses on solving battery-related vibrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 14:14 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 14:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Aston Martin intends to restrict their drivers' laps during the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, aiming to prevent potential nerve damage due to steering wheel vibrations, announced team principal Adrian Newey on Thursday.

The vibrations originate from the Honda-supplied power unit and have been affecting both vehicle reliability and driver health, with implications of potential permanent nerve damage for Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll after 25 and 15 consecutive laps, respectively. Newey emphasized that the team must address the critical issue of vibrations for driver safety.

The team, dogged by reliability problems during winter testing, has experienced parts falling off the vehicle due to vibrations, albeit having made some progress concerning the battery pack's stability. Honda HRC President Koji Watanabe acknowledged the issues, with no immediate solution timeline available.

(With inputs from agencies.)

