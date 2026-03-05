Aston Martin Faces Nerve-Wracking Challenges at Australian Grand Prix

Aston Martin intends to restrict their drivers' laps during the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, aiming to prevent potential nerve damage due to steering wheel vibrations, announced team principal Adrian Newey on Thursday.

The vibrations originate from the Honda-supplied power unit and have been affecting both vehicle reliability and driver health, with implications of potential permanent nerve damage for Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll after 25 and 15 consecutive laps, respectively. Newey emphasized that the team must address the critical issue of vibrations for driver safety.

The team, dogged by reliability problems during winter testing, has experienced parts falling off the vehicle due to vibrations, albeit having made some progress concerning the battery pack's stability. Honda HRC President Koji Watanabe acknowledged the issues, with no immediate solution timeline available.

