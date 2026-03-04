Left Menu

Revving Up: Australian Grand Prix Marks F1 Milestones with Record Setters and Newcomers

The Australian Grand Prix at Melbourne's Albert Park sets the stage with notable records and debuts. Lando Norris took pole in 2025, marking McLaren's continued success. Oscar Piastri represents Australia, while Lewis Hamilton starts his 20th season. New entrants include Arvid Lindblad and Cadillac's debut adds a competitive edge.

The Australian Grand Prix at Melbourne's Albert Park is set to kick off the Formula One season with an exciting blend of records and new entries. Set against the fast-paced 5.278km track, the race features 58 laps totaling 306.124km.

Lando Norris clinched pole position for McLaren in 2025, continuing the team's winning legacy in Australia. Meanwhile, Oscar Piastri will represent Australia as the home driver, aiming to break the track's historical trend as no Australian has yet won a home grand prix.

As Lewis Hamilton embarks on his 20th season, making him a significant figure in the sport, new faces such as rookie Arvid Lindblad join the fray. The introduction of Cadillac marks a fresh dynamic with 11 teams competing for the first time in seven years. Notably, Turn Six will honor women in motorsport by naming it after key strategists and engineers on International Women's Day.

