Adil Rashid Shines in T20 World Cup Semi-Final Thriller

English spinner Adil Rashid showcased his prowess by becoming the joint-second highest wicket-taker in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup during a sensational semi-final face-off against India at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Rashid's critical dismissals contributed to England's formidable challenge as they prepare to meet New Zealand in the final.

Rashid's remarkable achievement came after he claimed two pivotal wickets in the 16th over, including that of Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav, with a skillful stump by wicketkeeper Jos Buttler. Rashid's stellar performance concluded with figures of 41/2, placing him alongside Australia's Adam Zampa with 44 T20 World Cup wickets each.

The match saw India set a daunting target, posting 253 runs with standout performances from Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, and Ishan Kishan. Despite India's aggressive batting, Rashid and his team now look ahead to the final against New Zealand, slated for Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)