Adil Rashid Shines in T20 World Cup Semi-Final Thriller
English spinner Adil Rashid ties for second-most T20 World Cup wickets during a dramatic semi-final against India. Rashid claimed two wickets, including the crucial one of India's skipper, amidst a high-scoring encounter at Wankhede Stadium. England advances to face New Zealand in the T20 final in Ahmedabad.
English spinner Adil Rashid showcased his prowess by becoming the joint-second highest wicket-taker in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup during a sensational semi-final face-off against India at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Rashid's critical dismissals contributed to England's formidable challenge as they prepare to meet New Zealand in the final.
Rashid's remarkable achievement came after he claimed two pivotal wickets in the 16th over, including that of Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav, with a skillful stump by wicketkeeper Jos Buttler. Rashid's stellar performance concluded with figures of 41/2, placing him alongside Australia's Adam Zampa with 44 T20 World Cup wickets each.
The match saw India set a daunting target, posting 253 runs with standout performances from Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, and Ishan Kishan. Despite India's aggressive batting, Rashid and his team now look ahead to the final against New Zealand, slated for Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
