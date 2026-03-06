Oscar Piastri Steals the Show at Australian Grand Prix Practice
Oscar Piastri thrilled local supporters by leading the timesheets during the second practice session of the Australian Grand Prix, navigating through challenges with F1's new hybrid engines. Despite suffering calibration issues earlier, Piastri clocked the fastest lap, while Aston Martin faced reliability concerns in a tense practice day.
Oscar Piastri captivated home fans by setting the fastest lap in the second free practice session for the Australian Grand Prix on Friday. The McLaren driver clocked a time of one minute, 19.729 seconds, edging out Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli and George Russell.
Piastri initially faced power unit calibration troubles in the first practice but bounced back in FP2, handling the complexities of F1's new engine era smoothly. Team McLaren's Lando Norris, plagued by reliability issues, managed seventh place in FP2, while Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton followed in fourth.
The day's drama was not limited to the track, with the virtual safety car appearing twice and pit lane mishaps causing friction. George Russell required repairs after a collision, while investigations loomed over other drivers. The session highlighted the challenges posed by the hybrid engines and left questions about performance lingering.
(With inputs from agencies.)
