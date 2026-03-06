Left Menu

Oscar Piastri Steals the Show at Australian Grand Prix Practice

Oscar Piastri thrilled local supporters by leading the timesheets during the second practice session of the Australian Grand Prix, navigating through challenges with F1's new hybrid engines. Despite suffering calibration issues earlier, Piastri clocked the fastest lap, while Aston Martin faced reliability concerns in a tense practice day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-03-2026 14:45 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 14:45 IST
Oscar Piastri Steals the Show at Australian Grand Prix Practice
Oscar Piastri

Oscar Piastri captivated home fans by setting the fastest lap in the second free practice session for the Australian Grand Prix on Friday. The McLaren driver clocked a time of one minute, 19.729 seconds, edging out Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli and George Russell.

Piastri initially faced power unit calibration troubles in the first practice but bounced back in FP2, handling the complexities of F1's new engine era smoothly. Team McLaren's Lando Norris, plagued by reliability issues, managed seventh place in FP2, while Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton followed in fourth.

The day's drama was not limited to the track, with the virtual safety car appearing twice and pit lane mishaps causing friction. George Russell required repairs after a collision, while investigations loomed over other drivers. The session highlighted the challenges posed by the hybrid engines and left questions about performance lingering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sovereignty at Stake: India's Oil Dilemma with U.S. Waiver

Sovereignty at Stake: India's Oil Dilemma with U.S. Waiver

 India
2
Gulf Energy Exports at Risk Amid Iran Conflict

Gulf Energy Exports at Risk Amid Iran Conflict

 Global
3
Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah Shine in India's Semifinal Triumph Over England

Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah Shine in India's Semifinal Triumph Over Englan...

 India
4
Indonesian Court Acquits Activists, Sparking Civil Liberties Debate

Indonesian Court Acquits Activists, Sparking Civil Liberties Debate

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026