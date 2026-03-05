Aston Martin's Vibration Woes: Nerve Damage Risks Loom for Drivers

Aston Martin will impose strict lap limits at the Australian Grand Prix to prevent nerve damage risks stemming from steering wheel vibrations, team principal Adrian Newey revealed.

The vibrations, transferred from the Honda power unit, have caused reliability issues, impacting components and driver comfort for Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll, according to Newey.

While fixes to the battery vibrations have been somewhat successful, solutions for chassis problems remain elusive, with Honda HRC's president emphasizing ongoing efforts despite no clear timeline.

(With inputs from agencies.)