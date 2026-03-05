Left Menu

Aston Martin's Vibration Woes: Nerve Damage Risks Loom for Drivers

Aston Martin faces challenges with steering wheel vibrations potentially causing nerve damage to drivers Alonso and Stroll, limiting their laps at the Australian Grand Prix. Vibrations from Honda-supplied power units are affecting vehicle reliability and driver comfort, prompting urgent fixes from both teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 09:49 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 09:49 IST
Aston Martin will impose strict lap limits at the Australian Grand Prix to prevent nerve damage risks stemming from steering wheel vibrations, team principal Adrian Newey revealed.

The vibrations, transferred from the Honda power unit, have caused reliability issues, impacting components and driver comfort for Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll, according to Newey.

While fixes to the battery vibrations have been somewhat successful, solutions for chassis problems remain elusive, with Honda HRC's president emphasizing ongoing efforts despite no clear timeline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

