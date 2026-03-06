Aston Martin's High-Stakes Race Against Battery Failure

Aston Martin's involvement in the season-opening Australian Grand Prix is hanging by a thread, according to team principal Adrian Newey. The team is confronting severe challenges with their Honda power unit, exacerbated by battery failures. Drivers Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll face restricted participation due to potential permanent nerve damage from vibrations.

Alonso missed Friday's first practice, while Stroll completed only three laps due to ongoing issues. The team could only manage 31 laps in the second practice. With two of their initial four batteries already failed, Aston Martin's continued presence in the Grand Prix is uncertain.

Newey highlights this problem stems from inexperience within Honda. The personnel shift left only a fraction of the original team supporting the Aston Martin project, turning the situation into a self-perpetuating crisis that has seen mechanics working tirelessly through the night.