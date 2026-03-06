Umpiring Expertise: Illingworth and Wharf Set to Officiate T20 World Cup Final

English umpires Richard Illingworth and Alex Wharf have been assigned to officiate the T20 World Cup final, where India and New Zealand will battle it out for the coveted trophy in Ahmedabad on Sunday, the ICC confirmed on Friday.

Illingworth, who officiated the 2024 men's T20 World Cup final, continues to amass a notable record, having also stood in the 2023 World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy finals. This will mark Wharf's debut in a senior ICC World Cup final, following previous appearances at the ICC Women's and Men's World Cup events.

The umpiring duo will receive additional support from third umpire Allahuddien Paleker and fourth umpire Adrian Holdstock, both hailing from South Africa, with Andy Pycroft of Zimbabwe serving as match referee. Paleker joined the Elite Panel alongside Wharf in 2025.