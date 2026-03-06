Left Menu

Umpiring Expertise: Illingworth and Wharf Set to Officiate T20 World Cup Final

Richard Illingworth and Alex Wharf, part of the ICC Elite Panel, will officiate the T20 World Cup final between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad. Illingworth continues his track record in major finals, while Wharf oversees his first men's World Cup final. They recently collaborated in New Zealand's semi-final victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2026 16:59 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 16:59 IST
Umpiring Expertise: Illingworth and Wharf Set to Officiate T20 World Cup Final
  • Country:
  • India

English umpires Richard Illingworth and Alex Wharf have been assigned to officiate the T20 World Cup final, where India and New Zealand will battle it out for the coveted trophy in Ahmedabad on Sunday, the ICC confirmed on Friday.

Illingworth, who officiated the 2024 men's T20 World Cup final, continues to amass a notable record, having also stood in the 2023 World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy finals. This will mark Wharf's debut in a senior ICC World Cup final, following previous appearances at the ICC Women's and Men's World Cup events.

The umpiring duo will receive additional support from third umpire Allahuddien Paleker and fourth umpire Adrian Holdstock, both hailing from South Africa, with Andy Pycroft of Zimbabwe serving as match referee. Paleker joined the Elite Panel alongside Wharf in 2025.

TRENDING

1
The Political Power Shift: Vijay's Rising Influence in Tamil Nadu

The Political Power Shift: Vijay's Rising Influence in Tamil Nadu

 India
2
Rapper-Turned-Politician Balendra Shah's Meteoric Rise in Nepal Elections

Rapper-Turned-Politician Balendra Shah's Meteoric Rise in Nepal Elections

 Global
3
Turmoil in Punjab: Congress Clashes with Police over Unfulfilled Promises

Turmoil in Punjab: Congress Clashes with Police over Unfulfilled Promises

 India
4
PetX Jets Navigates Turbulent Skies Amid Middle East Conflict

PetX Jets Navigates Turbulent Skies Amid Middle East Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026