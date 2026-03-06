Left Menu

Bihar Welcomes New Governor: A New Era of Governance

Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain has been appointed as the new governor of Bihar, replacing Arif Mohammed Khan. Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister and BJP president praised Hasnain's defence background, expressing confidence that his experience will drive effective governance and development in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 06-03-2026 11:30 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 11:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain's recent appointment as the governor of Bihar has been warmly welcomed by state officials. His extensive experience in defence is seen as a valuable asset for Bihar's governance.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary expressed confidence in Hasnain's ability to steer the state towards better governance and development. Meanwhile, Bihar BJP president Sanjay Saraogi echoed similar sentiments, acknowledging the potential benefits of having a senior defence official as governor.

The appointment is part of a broader reshuffle of gubernatorial roles, orchestrated by President Droupadi Murmu, affecting various states and Union territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

