Max Verstappen's New Challenge: Conquering the 24 Hours of Nuerburgring

Max Verstappen, a four-time Formula One champion, will race in the 24 Hours of Nuerburgring with a Mercedes GT3 team backed by Red Bull. Sharing the car with teammates, Verstappen aims for success on the Nordschleife track, citing his previous experience and desire for diverse racing challenges.

Four-time Formula One world champion Max Verstappen is set to make his mark at the 24 Hours of Nuerburgring this May, driving a Mercedes GT3 with Red Bull's support. The announcement was made on Monday, confirming Verstappen's participation alongside teammates Lucas Auer, Jules Gounon, and Daniel Juncadella, as part of Team Verstappen Racing.

The Dutch 28-year-old not only brings his F1 prowess to the team but also his experience on the Nuerburgring Nordschleife track, where he has previously competed. Verstappen's new automotive venture follows his vocal dissatisfaction with the new Formula One cars, sparking his interest in exploring varied racing formats.

The iconic endurance race, scheduled for May 16-17, will feature the daunting Nordschleife circuit. Verstappen expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "The Nürburgring is a special place," highlighting his excitement to fulfill a longstanding ambition and utilize learnings from previous events such as NLS9, which he won.

(With inputs from agencies.)

